Local Foundations Donate to Bluefield Fire Department

BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY) – City officials and the Bluefield Fire Department are excited to announce the generous donations by several local foundations to the Bluefield Fire Department.

The Community Foundation of the Virginias, the Tierney Foundation, the 1912 Foundation, the Smoot Foundation, and the Corte Foundation generously donated a total of $14,350.00 collectively for the purchase of new SCBA face pieces with side voice bracket and voice amplifier. These masks provide respiratory protection and enable firefighters to communicate during fires or hazardous material calls (see attached image).

Bluefield Fire Chief Rick Cary stated, “The life expectancy of these masks is ten years and we were presently at that threshold. We are grateful to the above foundations for their generosity, and their involvement in the community. The availability of grant funding is a much-needed boost to maintaining services at current levels and aiding the municipality in purchasing needed equipment, training supplies and essential items”.

On behalf of the Bluefield Fire Department and the City of Bluefield, we would like to thank the Community Foundation of the Virginias, the Tierney Foundation, the 1912 Foundation, the Smoot Foundation, and the Corte Foundation for their contribution in making our city a safer place to live, work, and play.