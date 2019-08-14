Local fire departments receive 12,000 dollars through grant money

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia American Water announced today the recipients of its sixth annual Firefighting Support Grant Program, providing more than $12,000 in financial assistance to fire departments located within the company’s service area. The grants will help local fire departments purchase emergency gear, life-saving equipment, training materials and essential firefighting apparatus.

“West Virginia American Water is proud to once again award fire departments across the state with grants that will upgrade equipment and improve safety operations,” said Rob Burton, West Virginia American Water president. “This program is another way we can show appreciation for those who serve in our local fire departments and protect the communities where our customers and employees live and work.”

The program covers a wide range of fire department expenses associated with personal protective gear, communications equipment, firefighting tools, water handling equipment, training and related activities that support community fire protection. A team of West Virginia American Water employees selected the 14 grant recipients through a rigorous screening and application review process. The selected organizations and their funding fulfilments are:

Cabell County

Barboursville Volunteer Fire Department ($850) for the purchase of a cordless cut-off saw kit

Green Valley Volunteer Fire Department ($915.84) for the purchase of three fire fighter helmets

Fayette County

Ansted Fire Department ($814) for the purchase of hose equipment

Fayetteville Fire Department ($500) for the purchase of smoke detectors

Oak Hill Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of radios

Kanawha County

Charleston Fire Department ($994.25) for the purchase of a ladder and safety ropes

Dunbar Fire Department ($999) for the purchase of a drone to help with crime scene or traffic collision investigations, search for missing persons and provide visual support during tactical operations or area security during major events

West Side Volunteer Fire Department ($860) for the purchase of two pagers with chargers

Logan County

Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of hydrant and hose equipment

Mercer County

Bluefield Fire Department ($756.33) for the purchase of a gas detection monitor

Putnam County

Bancroft Volunteer Fire Department ($1,000) for the purchase of 2 radios and chargers

Eleanor Volunteer Fire Department ($882.97) for the purchase of a cordless combo kit and sockets

Summers County