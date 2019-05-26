Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Fire Department Closed Due To Investigation

Tyler BarkerBy May 26, 2019, 12:47 pm

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – A local fire department is closed until further notice pending an investigation.

The town of Pocahontas, Virginia is currently investigating issues that occurred at the Fire Department’s monthly meeting.

The town made a post on Facebook that is was reviewing video and audio recordings.

“There are issues that have escalated into arguments within the Fire Department. The Town is concerned that this could possibly effect fire service. So for the best interest of the fire fighters and the Town citizens, Abbs Valley and Bluefield Va will maintain the Pocahontas area.”

“The fire department building is closed until further notice. No one is allowed on the fire Department grounds without prior approval from the Town. The Town will have no further statements concerning this issue until our investigation is complete.”

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

