Local Fire Department Closed Due To Investigation

TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA (WOAY) – A local fire department is closed until further notice pending an investigation.

The town of Pocahontas, Virginia is currently investigating issues that occurred at the Fire Department’s monthly meeting.

The town made a post on Facebook that is was reviewing video and audio recordings.

“There are issues that have escalated into arguments within the Fire Department. The Town is concerned that this could possibly effect fire service. So for the best interest of the fire fighters and the Town citizens, Abbs Valley and Bluefield Va will maintain the Pocahontas area.”

“The fire department building is closed until further notice. No one is allowed on the fire Department grounds without prior approval from the Town. The Town will have no further statements concerning this issue until our investigation is complete.”