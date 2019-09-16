Local fire department and EMS honored at council meeting

ALDERSON, WV (WOAY) – Alderson VFW Commander Jack Gadd and member Herbert “Herbie” Burdette came to the September 12 regular Council Meeting for the Town of Alderson to present certificates of recognition to the Alderson Volunteer Fire Department and EMS and, specifically, Lt. Brandon Jones.

Burdette recounted his recent heart attack and the life-saving efforts of Lt. Jones. He noted that, without Jones’ intervention, he would not be standing there and expressed his deepest thanks. Commander Gadd noted that all members of the Alderson Fire Department and EMS deserved recognition for their willingness to sacrifice their own personal time, and sometimes lives, to serve others.

Lee Skaggs accepted the certificate from Burdette on behalf of the AVFD and Charley Lobban accepted on behalf of Brandon Jones.

Mayor Travis Copenhaver, the Council Members present, and all the spectators in the room joined in a round of applause for these recipients and all first responders.

PHOTO CAPTION:

Lee Skaggs, member of the AVFD, Herbert “Herbie” Burdette, Commander Jack Gadd, and AVFD Treasurer Charley Lobban during the presentation of certificates of appreciation.