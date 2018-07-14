Home NewsWatch Local Fire Chief Is Retiring After Thirty-three Years
Local Fire Chief Is Retiring After Thirty-three Years
By Daniella HankeyJul 14, 2018, 12:53 pm
BRADLEY, WV (WOAY)- A local fire chief known as Bruce James, is retiring from the Bradley-Prosperity Fire Department after serving for thirty-three years.
Chief James has dedicated over 40 years of service to the citizens of Raleigh County through fighting fires daily and helping to make a difference in the community.
To honor Chief James and celebrate his success, a celebration took place Saturday afternoon at the Tamarack.
At the celebration, Chief James received recognition from both the Local and State levels at this ceremony.
Just last month, the fire department announced that Bobby Palmer will be taking over as new Fire Chief for the department.
