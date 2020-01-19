Local fathers to be featured on America’s Funniest Home Videos

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Two local dads are hitting the big screen during tomorrow night’s episode of America’s Funniest Home Videos.

Derek Kincaid was expecting his first born while Jason Riggs was expecting twins, so their wives had a joint baby shower. At the shower, everyone played classic games– including blindfolded diapering.

Since Riggs was already a father, he had the advantage. Kincaid, however, wasn’t going down without a fight. The hilarity that followed when Kincaid stole Riggs’ baby doll was caught on camera and tomorrow will air on national television.

