Local Doctor’s Patients React to Tragic Explosion

GHENT, W.Va. (WOAY) – Dr. Jebran Karam’s patients were shocked and horrified to hear about Tuesday’s tragic events.

“It was very devastating because like I said I’ve known him for so long,” said his patient Melissa Petrey. “You could meet anyone nicer [than his wife. She] always had a smile on her face and she was just a wonderful person.”

Melissa went on to describe him as a loving family man.

“He always makes the joke that he pays his daughter to go out of town so he can be with his grandkids. The kids are his life. That’s what he really lives for.”