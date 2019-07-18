Local Doctors Become Dementia Friendly

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission on Aging is pushing to make the community more dementia-friendly, starting with healthcare providers.

The organization wants to partner with health care providers to help them understand dementia patients. For months, they put together packets of information on interacting with, diagnosing and helping dementia patients.

“A lot of people are diligently trying to work with people with Alzheimer’s, said director of social services Terri Tilley. “What we want to do is be a partner with them and to help them do that job, because it can be very daunting to try to help people who are dealing with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia.”

Neurologist Dr. B.K. Vaught and general surgeon Dr. Oluyemisi Sangodeyi are the first certified dementia-friendly healthcare providers.

The Commission on Aging hopes that all local healthcare providers will ask for an information packet. Next, they plan to develop a pamphlet to help other businesses become dementia-friendly as well.

If you know a healthcare provider in Raleigh or Fayette counties that wants a packet, call Terri Tilley at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging at (304) 255-1397.