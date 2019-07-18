Local Doctors Become Dementia Friendly

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Kassie Simmons Jul 18, 2019

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Commission on Aging is pushing to make the community more dementia-friendly, starting with healthcare providers.

The organization wants to partner with health care providers to help them understand dementia patients. For months, they put together packets of information on interacting with, diagnosing and helping dementia patients.

“A lot of people are diligently trying to work with people with Alzheimer’s, said director of social services Terri Tilley. “What we want to do is be a partner with them and to help them do that job, because it can be very daunting to try to help people who are dealing with Alzheimer’s or some other form of dementia.”

 Neurologist Dr. B.K. Vaught and general surgeon Dr. Oluyemisi Sangodeyi are the first certified dementia-friendly healthcare providers.

The Commission on Aging hopes that all local healthcare providers will ask for an information packet. Next, they plan to develop a pamphlet to help other businesses become dementia-friendly as well.

If you know a healthcare provider in Raleigh or Fayette counties that wants a packet, call Terri Tilley at the Raleigh County Commission on Aging at (304) 255-1397.

Kassie Simmons

Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism. During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing. Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about. Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.

