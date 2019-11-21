Local couple’s trees picked to stand in front of State Capitol for Christmas

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – Every year, the West Virginia State Capitol asks the West Virginia Christmas Tree Growers Association for their biggest and best Christmas trees to go in front of the Capitol.

This year, David and Rebecca Absher, a Raleigh County couple, had two trees picked, and the Department of Highways came by to pick them up on Thursday to take them to Charleston.

The Abshers have owned Absher Tree Farms in Fayette County for years selling all types of Christmas trees, but it was the trees in their own yard that got the attention of the Capitol.

David asked them to come by to check out the trees he had in his yard that he had been growing for about 30 years. He thought originally they would just take the 30-ft. tree, but the one next to it also impressed them, so they decided on both.

“A lot of tree growers grow trees,” David said. “You don’t get them this big most of the time and I didn’t grow these for sale. I just had them in the yard but I said, ‘Yeah, I’ve got a couple that will work.’ And they came and look at them at accepted them. We’re honored to be able to provide it.”

The Absher Family will be attending the Joyful Night celebration at the Capitol where their trees will be decorated and lit in a ceremony.