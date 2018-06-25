Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Local Counties Receive Grant to Strengthen Economy
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Local Counties Receive Grant to Strengthen Economy

Rachel AyersBy Jun 25, 2018, 17:56 pm

90
0

CHARLESTON– The Region 1 Planning and Development Council has received a $70,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The grant will fund an economic development plan to encourage investment and development in Region 1’s counties: McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming. The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy will help develop a public-private partnership to strengthen the area’s economy.

“Economic development initiatives are often very complex and can take years to fully implement. These funds allow Region 1 to work collaboratively with multiple agencies and economic development officials on regional development, job retention, and employment expansion opportunities,” said Jason Roberts, Region 1 Planning and Development Council’s executive director.

Previous PostThe Houston Texans Annouce Training Camp Dates and Times at the Greenbrier
Rachel Ayers

Rachel Ayers started as a multi-media journalist at WOAY in October of 2015. She then moved to evening anchor in September of 2016. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives