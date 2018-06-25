Local Counties Receive Grant to Strengthen Economy

CHARLESTON– The Region 1 Planning and Development Council has received a $70,000 grant from the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The grant will fund an economic development plan to encourage investment and development in Region 1’s counties: McDowell, Mercer, Monroe, Raleigh, Summers and Wyoming. The Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy will help develop a public-private partnership to strengthen the area’s economy.

“Economic development initiatives are often very complex and can take years to fully implement. These funds allow Region 1 to work collaboratively with multiple agencies and economic development officials on regional development, job retention, and employment expansion opportunities,” said Jason Roberts, Region 1 Planning and Development Council’s executive director.