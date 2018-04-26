FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Local College Helps Students To Have Fun Before Finals Begin!
By Daniella HankeyApr 26, 2018, 11:27 am
BLUEFIELD, WV (WOAY)- It’s Bluefield College’s Mug Pig Day, and for the 40th year in a row, Bluefield College students will take time out from classes and books just prior to the start of final exams to unwind, relax and celebrate the culmination of another academic year with the time-honored activities of the custom they call Mud Pig Day.
The Mud Pig Day is taking place today (April 26th) and will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
A mud pit, water slide, dunking booth, inflatable games and other fun help students celebrate the end of the academic year just prior to the start of final exams.
Local residents are invited to stop by and join the Bluefield College family for Mud Pig Day 2018. There will be no charge for the fun, except for meals and t-shirts.
