Local College Asks for Donations, Celebrates Mud Pig Day

BLUEFIELD, Va. (WOAY) – Bluefield College is asking the public to donate to help fund scholarships for students and campus upgrades.

While students enjoyed the 41st annual Mud Pig Day, senior Devon Jackson took to the college’s social media to encourage the community to donate to an important cause.

“BC Giving Day is about giving kids the opportunity to have better scholarships and better equipment and to further their education,” said Jackson. “As of right now, people have given up to $15,590 and…you can still give until 11:59 p.m.”

The college uses donations for scholarships and campus improvements. Last year, Bluefield College raised $87,000 in one day. They hope for similar results this year.

For students like Devon, the scholarships and campus updates are crucial for them to get their education.

“The 3-D printer that we just got last year is amazing me,” said Jackson. “[It allowed me to] map out a full gym design, because I am a sports medicine science major. You don’t have to stress over the financials, you can just stick to your craft and just further yourself.”

Without financial aid, tuition to Bluefield College is about $26,000 each year. For private colleges, that’s almost $10,000 below average. Still, it’s a hefty check to write for many students and their families.

“I sat out my first year out of high school because I didn’t have a scholarship and I couldn’t afford to go to school,” said Jackson. “I was washing cars for a living. [Then,] I got a scholarship from Bluefield College that allowed me to come here for four years. I got to study and now I’m leaving to get a full-time job in the sports medicine science field.”

BC Giving Day also tied in with the school’s Mud Pig Day in a fun but messy way.

“If you give money, you have the opportunity to vote for one of our faculty members or coaches [to be sent down the slide,” said Lindsey Akers, director of public relations.

Donors voted to send head baseball coach Mike White down the slide. Akers said she suspects he had been trying to avoid the fate for years, so she was rooting for him to finally be sent down the slide.