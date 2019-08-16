Local Churches Organize Community-Wide Worship Service

Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Anna SaundersBy Aug 16, 2019, 17:54 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) – On Friday night, at the Raleigh County Convention Center, local churches are having a community-wide worship service called One for Christ.

Several local churches are coming together for this event that will feature music and a sermon from Jonathan Falwell. Typically, these churches organize a Day of Hope but this year, they wanted to do something different. 

“For six years, we have served together to try to minister to meet some of the tangible needs of our community and we just thought what if?” Calvary Assembly of God Pastor John Jordan said. “What if we could start worshipping together? And out of that has come this day.”

Doors open at 6 p.m. Friday night and the service starts at 7 p.m. It is free and open to the public. 

