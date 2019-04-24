Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Local Church Makes Musical Debut
By Kassie SimmonsApr 24, 2019, 17:54 pm
BOLT, W.Va. (WOAY) – A popular church in a small town is making their big debut in the music industry.
“We hope that other churches will connect with it the way we sing other church’s songs,” said senior pastor Corey Brooks. “We think it would be really cool if we find out there are other churches that are also singing a song that God gave us.”
The Breckenridge Missionary Baptist Church has over 200 attendees and they are all excited about the church’s new song: “Move.” The song officially launches on Wednesday and will be available on iTunes, Spotify, Google Play and Amazon Music.
The inspiration for the song came from a series of Sunday lessons about the many miracles discussed throughout the Bible. Brooks and co-songwriter Ryan Haddox said they hope it inspires people to see what miracles are happening in their life.
“We’d love to see people getting in that spirit of seeing God move not just in our [church or community,] but in our state, nation and world,” said Haddox, the student and worship pastor for the church.
