Local Church Aims To Provide Gifts For Less Fortunate Children

SUMMERSVILLE,WV (WOAY) – One local church invited the community out to celebrate Christmas a little early.

Summersville Baptist Church held their annual Christmas in July celebration, each year the church in conjunction with Samaritans Purse holds Operation Christmas Child.

The project is aimed to get the community to fill up one shoe box with items to send off to a less fortunate child for Christmas

This year one of the guest speakers Nadia Karnatova actually received one of the boxes when she was a child in Ukraine and told Newswatch how it impacted her.

“I got a little barbie doll and I was around nine-years-old an we had no toys in the house and my friend had a barbie doll. I played with it all the time and always felt like I wasn’t special enough to have one an that i’d never have one. When I got one in my box it really spoke to me it made me feel like every child should feel.”

Those interested in filling a box click here for more details.

In November Summersville Baptist will be collecting the shoe boxes from Nov. 12-19 to then send off to a distribution center.