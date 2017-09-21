Local Celebs Are Ready To Hit The Dance Floor

Advertisement



Its been nothing but early mornings and countless practices for these local celebrities who say they are ready to give it their all this Friday.

“We really tried to hit it really hard in September and we went from some afternoon, early evening practices. We also started doing 5 a.m. practices,” said Dancing With The Stars Couple Morgan Durnan and Stuart Cornett.

On Wednesday, all six dancing with the stars couples showed off what they will be bringing to the dance floor with the competition just a few days away. Dancing With The Stars Couple Donna Flaim and Kenny McBride added, “Its been a lot of fun and they told me when they asked that it would be a lot of fun and so I’m just glad it has been. Kenny called me a couple of times and talked me into it. We have had a great relationship through the whole thing and its worked out well. I hope we have done the United Way justice.”

This year will mark the United Way of Southern West Virginia’s sixth season of “Dancing With The Stars” event that is being held at the Beckley Raleigh Convention Center. United Way expects a large crowd this year and says it is all for a good cause.

“Each year it has grown and grown to an absolutely huge part of our fundraising campaign of the United way. Last year we raised close to $200,000 which actually made up 22 percent of our total budget. So we really depend on this event to be able to serve all of the people in southern West Virginia that we serve through our 40 agencies that we support,” said Michelle Rotellini Executive Director for United Way.

If you are interested in a fun night out for a worthy cause, tickets are still available! If you would like to purchase a ticket, United Way will be selling tickets through their office phone at 304-253-2111. Tickets cost $75 a person and will also be available to buy before show time which is at 7 p.m.

