Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News Local businesses in Ansted inviting everyone to Shop and Stroll Main Street on Saturday
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Local businesses in Ansted inviting everyone to Shop and Stroll Main Street on Saturday

Anna SaundersBy Nov 07, 2019, 21:34 pm

2
0

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, local businesses in Ansted will be hosting a Shop and Stroll Main St. event.

This is a fun opportunity to walk through Ansted and stop in at the local businesses and shops to get started or finish up your Christmas shopping list. Ansted Floral and Gift will be one of several businesses participating. 

“I’m hoping it will boost business and bring people in from other places and bring them into the town because we’ve got other stuff going on,” Lisa Critchley, the owner, said. 

Other businesses visitors can check out include the new antique shop as well as Ansted Woodcrafts and Crafts of Ansted.

“There’s so much here in the store that people don’t know we have from crib sheets to scrubs to all kinds of gifts,” John Brent Cashion, the owner of both Ansted Woodcrafts and Crafts of Ansted, said. 

The Shop and Stroll will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 

Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X