Local businesses in Ansted inviting everyone to Shop and Stroll Main Street on Saturday

ANSTED, WV (WOAY) – On Saturday, local businesses in Ansted will be hosting a Shop and Stroll Main St. event.

This is a fun opportunity to walk through Ansted and stop in at the local businesses and shops to get started or finish up your Christmas shopping list. Ansted Floral and Gift will be one of several businesses participating.

“I’m hoping it will boost business and bring people in from other places and bring them into the town because we’ve got other stuff going on,” Lisa Critchley, the owner, said.

Other businesses visitors can check out include the new antique shop as well as Ansted Woodcrafts and Crafts of Ansted.

“There’s so much here in the store that people don’t know we have from crib sheets to scrubs to all kinds of gifts,” John Brent Cashion, the owner of both Ansted Woodcrafts and Crafts of Ansted, said.

The Shop and Stroll will take place on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.