Local Business Owner Announces Educational Fun For Fallen Marine’s Son

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Our area is still remembering Terrance Gober, II, who was killed in a car accident last week in Beckley. Today, a local business owner announced the start of an educational fund for Gober’s 9-year-old son.

We continue to remember Terrance Gober, the marine corp sergeant, who was tragically killed in a car accident here in Beckley. His funeral was held this past Sunday. Now, a local business owner wants to make sure Gober’s 9-year-old son is taken care of, by creating an educational fund.

“I thought it would be appropriate to create an educational fund to support young Terrance,” said Richard Jarrell, Local Chick-Fil-A Owner

We’re right where the crash happened on North Eisenhower Drive on January 2nd. It was Gober’s birthday, and his son, Terrance III, birthday. His elementary school teacher was at the ceremony with Jarell and Gober’s friend.

“He’s a great student, loves his family, and just a great student,” said Linda Biggs, Stanaford Elementary School Teacher

“This fund is awesome because they didn’t have a normal father son relationship, they were best friends,” said Sergeant Skinner, U.S. Marine Corps

Jarell is partnering with First Community Bank to create the fund, which will be used for Gober the III’s post-secondary education.

“We’ll hold it until he’s old enough to make decisions,” Jarell added.