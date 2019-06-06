Local Bridge In Mercer County Closed For Repairs

BLUEFIELD, WV(WOAY) – Starting on June 6th, 2019 Grant Street Bridge in Bluefield will be closed.

During a routine inspection by Divison of Highways, officials determined there were several structural issues that caused for immediate closure, according to city officials.

It’s unclear when the bridge will reopen but an investigation is still on-going to determine the timeframe.

City officials noted that “All emergency agencies have been notified of the closure and will adjust response routes accordingly.”

Though this causes an inconvenience city officials said this is a public safety decision.