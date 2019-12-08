Local Beckley Student Wins $100,000 in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Today, Dr Pepper celebrated the 11th anniversary of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during College Football Conference Championship weekend. During halftime of the Big 10 Conference Championship game, Tyler Gordon from the WVU took home the grand prize of $100,000!
Tyler looks to use the funds to combat and eliminate the opiod crisis.
