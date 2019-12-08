Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Beckley Student Wins $100,000 in the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway

Tyler BarkerBy Dec 07, 2019, 23:49 pm

Today, Dr Pepper celebrated the 11th anniversary of the Dr Pepper Tuition Giveaway during College Football Conference Championship weekend. During halftime of the Big 10 Conference Championship game, Tyler Gordon from the WVU took home the grand prize of $100,000!

Tyler looks to use the funds to combat and eliminate the opiod crisis.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. He was promoted to this job in Mid-November. He still will fill in on weather from time to time. You can Follow Tyler on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email him at tbarker@woay.com

