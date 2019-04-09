Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Local Attorney Recognized for Renovation and Restoration Effort
Local Attorney Recognized for Renovation and Restoration Effort

Kassie SimmonsBy Apr 08, 2019, 21:01 pm

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WOAY) – A local attorney was recognized on Monday for his recent work to renovate a historical building.

“This community has given so much to my law firm and so much to my family,” said Robert Dunlap. “I feel like I had to give something back. The purchase of this building, the renovation, the turning it into where new businesses can make Beckley better… I think that’s all of our obligation, to give back the gifts the town has given us.”

Dunlap has been renovating a five-story building in downtown Beckley during his free time for over a year. He recently finished one floor and has started working on another. Dunlap said the project will likely last a couple more years.

On Monday, he received an award for his beautification efforts.

The building was once home to a newspaper and radio station, but sat empty for the last few decades. Now, Dunlap is turning it into both a commercial and residential space. The first floor has a finished commercial space as well as an apartment. The second floor is still under construction, but will soon have four affordable apartments. What’s in store for the rest of the building is still being decided.

Dunlap expects to finish the next part of his project within the next year.

Kassie Simmons

