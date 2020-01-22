Local areas named among the safest in state

OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Oak Hill is the 10th safest city to live in in West Virginia, according to a study conducted by HomeSnacks.

The company also ranked Hinton in Summers County as the 5th safest. Beckley in Raleigh County was named the most dangerous. Wellsburg in Brooke County was dubbed the safest overall.

HomeSnacks used data from the FBI regarding recent crimes to come to its conclusions. Specifically, it analyzed the FBI’s Uniform Crime Report which summarizes property and violent crimes in each city per year. HomeSnacks focused on crimes such as murders, assaults, and thefts.

Like Wellsburg, Hinton only had one violent crime in 2018, but Hinton’s slightly smaller size makes the per capita rate slightly less impressive. Hinton also averaged less than one property crime a week, giving the city the 13th lowest rate of this type of crime statewide.

The company described Oak Hill as a family friendly town that boasts convenient restaurants and stores and an occasional summer festival or two. HomeSnacks also notes that young professionals seem to be moving into the area.

In Beckley, HomeSnacks says residents have a 1 in 16 chance of being the victim of a crime.