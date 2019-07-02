Local Animal Shelter in Need of Donations, Volunteers

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – Every year, the Raleigh County Humane Society faces monetary struggles. With so many animals not spayed or neutered, there’s a tremendous influx of intake.

“It is kitten season,” said Nicole Adkins. “If people don’t spay and neuter, we get an influx with kittens and nursing mommies and moms that are ready to have babies.”

The shelter is so full, it’s hard to keep up with feeding the animals and taking care of medical bills. The shelter is in desperate need of monetary donations, supplies, foster homes and volunteers.

The Raleigh County Humane Society is having a percentage night at the Panera in Beckley to help fund their day-to-day operations.

