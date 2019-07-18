Local Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees

RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for some of their animals.

The initial cost of adding a pet to the family can be overwhelming, but the shelter is at capacity and needs pets out the door and into forever homes. To continue working as a no-kill shelter, they’re letting people with an approved application take home a furry friend with no fee–just pay taxes.

Before you head over to pick out your new best friend, consider bringing any other pets along to meet the potential new family member. A meet and greet can prevent the occasion in which a recently adopted pet is returned to the shelter.

“We highly encourage meet and greets,” said cat caretaker Jesica Wilbur. “It shows body language between their dog and our dog and it makes sure that they all mesh well.”

The event will last through July 27 and applies to all spayed or neutered dogs and cats.