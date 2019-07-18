ConsumerLocal NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Local Animal Shelter Waives Adoption Fees
By Kassie SimmonsJul 18, 2019, 18:52 pm
26
RALEIGH COUNTY, W.Va. (WOAY) – The Raleigh County Humane Society is waiving adoption fees for some of their animals.
The initial cost of adding a pet to the family can be overwhelming, but the shelter is at capacity and needs pets out the door and into forever homes. To continue working as a no-kill shelter, they’re letting people with an approved application take home a furry friend with no fee–just pay taxes.
Before you head over to pick out your new best friend, consider bringing any other pets along to meet the potential new family member. A meet and greet can prevent the occasion in which a recently adopted pet is returned to the shelter.
“We highly encourage meet and greets,” said cat caretaker Jesica Wilbur. “It shows body language between their dog and our dog and it makes sure that they all mesh well.”
The event will last through July 27 and applies to all spayed or neutered dogs and cats.
Kassie Simmons joined the team in January 2019 as a weekend journalist. She graduated from Virginia Tech in just two and a half years with a BA in multimedia journalism.
During her short time at Virginia Tech, she served as the editor for the university’s chapter of The Tab. Kassie was named the top reporter for The Tab at Virginia Tech on multiple occasions and made the list for the top 30 reporters for The Tab in the U.S. She also studied theater performance and minored in creative writing.
Before coming to WOAY, Kassie interned at WSLS in Roanoke and the Tidewater Review in her hometown of West Point, Va. She has loved following breaking news since her childhood and has a passion for delivering the stories people care most about.
Kassie is excited to be working in Southern West Virginia and looks forward to all the adventures ahead of her. You can follow her on Twitter at @KassieLSimmons and like her page on Facebook. If you have a story you think she should check out, send her an email at ksimmons@woay.com.