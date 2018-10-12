Local NewsNewsWatch
Local Agency is looking for foster parents
By Daniella HankeyOct 12, 2018, 04:47 am
7
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- There is a great need of foster parents in the state of West Virginia and a well known foster care agency has come to Beckley to help provide service for children in the foster care system.
Necco is a foster care agency that provides foster care and adoption to children from birth until the age of 18 years old.
The need for foster parents in this area is very great right now and this agency is looking to provide homes for children in foster care and train people on how to become foster parents.
“We’re hoping to find foster families, our motto is We Build Families whether it’s with fostering to adopt or reunification in building the family homes,” said Brittany Pugh, Home Resource Coordinator for Necco’s
There will be a training class held on October 23rd for families that are interested in becoming foster parent’s.
Good Morning West Virginia! Daniella Hankey is the Morning and Noon newscast Anchor. Daniella joined Newswatch as a Multi-Media journalist and quickly moved her way up to an Anchor.
Before landing in the beautiful Mountain State, Daniella called her home Orlando, Florida. Armed with a major in Communications and Media Studies and a minor in Education, Daniella relocated to further her career.
During her time at Stetson, she covered several big stories on and off campus including the June 2016 Pulse Night Club shooting and Hurricane Matthew. She worked as a news anchor and reporter for her college news station and enjoyed an internship in productions at PBS. Her love for journalism started in high school when she was selected as a Bright House Varsity Reporter as well as the school anchor. When Daniella is not working, you can find her exploring West Virginia especially the Greenbrier and engaging with community members.
As a morning anchor, Daniella loves putting a smile on viewers faces in the morning and informing them of community events. If you have any story ideas or news tips, please email Daniella at dhankey@woay.com. You can also follow Daniella on Facebook at DaniellaHankeyTV.
-