Local Agency is looking for foster parents

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- There is a great need of foster parents in the state of West Virginia and a well known foster care agency has come to Beckley to help provide service for children in the foster care system.

Necco is a foster care agency that provides foster care and adoption to children from birth until the age of 18 years old.

The need for foster parents in this area is very great right now and this agency is looking to provide homes for children in foster care and train people on how to become foster parents.

“We’re hoping to find foster families, our motto is We Build Families whether it’s with fostering to adopt or reunification in building the family homes,” said Brittany Pugh, Home Resource Coordinator for Necco’s

There will be a training class held on October 23rd for families that are interested in becoming foster parent’s.