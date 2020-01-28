Local accountant offers tips for tax season

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The filing period for tax season is officially underway.

Tax professionals, like Tony Martin with TR Tax in Beckley, recommend thinking about any changes that happened over the last year whether you had a child, bought a new home or sent a kid to college and start gathering that documentation.

Martin says one thing to keep in mind is that even if you plan to file an extension, you still have to make an estimated payment based on what you’ve owed during previous years.

“So if you feel like you may owe taxes or you generally do owe taxes, despite filing an extension, you still need to make an estimated payment of what you think you may owe by April 15th to avoid additional penalties and interests on the balance due on your tax return,” Martin said.

Martin also said most people have success on online programs but encourages anyone who gets stuck to seek professional advice.