Local 14-Year-Old From Greenbrier County Will Perform Live At Beckley Arts Center

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Beckley Arts Center will have a live performance this weekend.

Emily Shea, a 14-year-old musician from Greenbrier County, will perform this Saturday evening for BEX Arts and Entertainment Exhibition.

She will be playing her cigar box guitar and singing various songs.

Shea says, she’s ready to showcase her talent.

“We have a performer, and starting around 11 and going until 8 pm, the Beckley Arts Center is having it’s, Member’s Exhibit. We are showcasing local talent, local artists, and different mediums. The art is not only going to be presented but also available to buy” says, Robert Dunlap II, Beckley Arts Center Board Of Directors.

“Music is very important to me, and I love performing. I love doing this so much, it is my passion and I hope more opportunities will come my way”, says Emily Shea, Musician

Shea says this is the first time that she playing in Beckley.

The art preview will begin at 11 am and Shea’s performance will begin at 8 pm on Saturday, June 29th. This event is free to the public and for more information, you can visit: https://www.facebook.com/events/396707627721128/