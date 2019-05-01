Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Loans Available To WV Farms For Hurricane-Related Flooding
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Loans Available To WV Farms For Hurricane-Related Flooding

Tyler BarkerBy May 01, 2019, 15:05 pm

27
0

CHARLESTON, WV (AP) — Farmers in two dozen counties in West Virginia are eligible to apply for emergency loans from flooding caused by hurricanes Florence and Michael last year.

The state Department of Agriculture says in a news release the U.S. Department of Agriculture has approved a disaster designation for damage that occurred between April and December 2018. The designation allows farmers in primary designated counties and surrounding areas to be considered for emergency loans from the Farm Service Agency.

State Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt says farmers who were affected by flooding due to the hurricanes can contact their local Farm Service Agency office for assistance.

Primary counties under the designation are Braxton, Calhoun, Clay, Jackson, Mason, Nicholas, Pleasants, Ritchie, Roane, Webster, Wirt and Wood. Eligible surrounding counties are Cabell, Doddridge, Fayette, Gilmer, Greenbrier, Kanawha, Lewis, Pocahontas, Putnam, Randolph, Tyler and Upshur.

Previous PostGov. Justice, WVDOT Officials Celebrate Groundbreaking On King Coal Highway Addition
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement
Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X