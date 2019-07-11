Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Loaded handgun found in woman’s bag at West Virginia airport
NewsWatchState NewsTop Stories

Loaded handgun found in woman’s bag at West Virginia airport

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 11, 2019, 11:12 am

0
0

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Transportation Security Administration says officers stopped a West Virginia woman with a gun in her carry-on bag at Yeager Airport.

The TSA on Wednesday said the woman told officers she forgot she had the loaded .357-caliber handgun on her when she tried to get through an airport checkpoint.

Officials did not release the woman’s name but said she was from Cabell County. She was questioned then allowed to get on her plane without her gun.

The agency said it was the fourth gun found at the airport’s checkpoint this year. Last year, officials found 4,239 firearms at airport checkpoints across the country.

A typical fine for such an incident is $4,000.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X