Loaded handgun found in woman’s bag at West Virginia airport

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) – The Transportation Security Administration says officers stopped a West Virginia woman with a gun in her carry-on bag at Yeager Airport.

The TSA on Wednesday said the woman told officers she forgot she had the loaded .357-caliber handgun on her when she tried to get through an airport checkpoint.

Officials did not release the woman’s name but said she was from Cabell County. She was questioned then allowed to get on her plane without her gun.

The agency said it was the fourth gun found at the airport’s checkpoint this year. Last year, officials found 4,239 firearms at airport checkpoints across the country.

A typical fine for such an incident is $4,000.