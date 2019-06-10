Loaded Handgun Found At Yeager Airport

CHARLESTON, WV (WOAY) – A Putnam County, West Virginia, man was stopped by Transportation Security Administration officers at Yeager Airport early this morning, June 10, when they detected a loaded gun in the man’s carry-on bag. The .40-caliber handgun was loaded with 11 bullets and had one bullet in the chamber. He also had an additional loaded magazine. In total, the man had 22 bullets with his gun.

The man, a resident of Buffalo, West Virginia, told officials that he forgot that he had his loaded gun with him.

TSA officials notified the Yeager Airport Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the gun and detained the man for questioning prior to citing him on weapons charges. The police cleared the man to fly—without his gun.

It marked the third gun stopped by TSA at the checkpoint this year.

When an individual shows up at a checkpoint with a firearm, the checkpoint lane comes to a standstill until the police resolve the incident. Guns at checkpoints can delay travelers from getting to their gates.