Live2Lead Training Seminar Held In Beckley Today

BECKLEY, W. Va. (WOAY)- The Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center held the Live2Lead training seminar this morning.

This is the second year the training has taken place in Beckley. It is a training that John Maxwell, a well-known author who primarily writes about leadership, puts on every year worldwide that discusses how to become a better leader.

“In order to grow our businesses, economy and business area, we need to be able to take our leadership to a new level because that’s how John has done it in his organizations,” said John Maxwell Team Member Russell Shaw. “We do this in countries all over the world. We’ve been to Paraguay and Guatemala and different countries and we’ve seen them turn around and become better at leadership and better at growing their businesses. We can do the same thing in Beckley.”

Today’s training took place in Atlanta, but over 40,000 people worldwide listened in on the seminar.