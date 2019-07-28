Little League Picking Up Pieces after Robbery

BLUEFIELD, W.Va. (WOAY) – Volunteers at the Bluefield Area Little League found their facilities vandalized and missing supplies Friday afternoon.

Volunteers say sometime between Wednesday and Friday, someone destroyed their facilities and equipment and stole items from the concession stand.

Kyle Croye says it’s not surprising. In the past, the organization has had problems with drug users on the property. Still, they’re hurt someone would do this to an organization for kids’ benefit.

The little league set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the damage costs. Anyone with information is asked to call the Bluefield, Va. and Bluefield, W.Va. police departments or the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office.