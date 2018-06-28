Little General presents $32,000 check to Bob Huggins and WVU Cancer Institute

DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia men’s basketball program had a little extra motivation to make three-pointers last season.

Little General Stores, Inc. pledged $100 for every Mountaineer three-point make during the 2017-18 season.

With West Virginia draining 324 triples, Little General presented a check Thursday for $32,400 dollars to head coach Bob Huggins and WVU Cancer Institute Gifts Director Denver Allen.

The presentation took place at Glade Springs Golf and Country Club in Daniels.

“It’d be a great thing if we can cure cancer in West Virginia,” Huggins said. “That would put us on a map, more than what we are. I think it’s wonderful and they’ve done a great job at the cancer center. I couldn’t be happier.”

The money is going into the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, which Huggins established in 2003 after his mother lost a long battle with colon cancer. Over $3,000,000 has been raised since its inception.

West Virginia begins the 2018-19 season against Buffalo on Nov. 9.