Little General presents $32,000 check to Bob Huggins and WVU Cancer Institute
By Dylan FearonJun 28, 2018, 15:33 pm
DANIELS, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia men’s basketball program had a little extra motivation to make three-pointers last season.
Little General Stores, Inc. pledged $100 for every Mountaineer three-point make during the 2017-18 season.
With West Virginia draining 324 triples, Little General presented a check Thursday for $32,400 dollars to head coach Bob Huggins and WVU Cancer Institute Gifts Director Denver Allen.
The presentation took place at Glade Springs Golf and Country Club in Daniels.
“It’d be a great thing if we can cure cancer in West Virginia,” Huggins said. “That would put us on a map, more than what we are. I think it’s wonderful and they’ve done a great job at the cancer center. I couldn’t be happier.”
The money is going into the Norma Mae Huggins Cancer Research Endowment Fund, which Huggins established in 2003 after his mother lost a long battle with colon cancer. Over $3,000,000 has been raised since its inception.
West Virginia begins the 2018-19 season against Buffalo on Nov. 9.
