Little Caesars Works to Donate to K-9 Units

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – All 26 Little Caesars locations in West Virginia are raising money to help out K-9 units across the state.

Units work on cases involving drugs and runaway criminals. Getting hurt on the job is not unheard of.

Money raised during the April campaign will go towards purchasing first aid kits for the units. Kits will be filled with supplies that could safe a dog’s life.

Without the donations, kits could cost departments up to $100 each, which can be difficult for K-9 units to afford.

“Our community has been really supportive of our locations, so we actually want to be out in the public making a difference and thanking them,” said marketing director Sabrina Donahue-Moore. “We have people out there making our towns and communities a safe place to live and work, so we want to be able to support them and say thank you for all they do for us.”

Little Caesars said plans are underway to make the initiative an annual campaign.