Little Caesars Raising Funds For First Aid Kits To K-9’s In Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – K-9’s in Nicholas County will be receiving first aid kits, thanks to Little Caesars.

Currently, Little Caesars in Summersville is raising funds to help K-9 teams obtain first aid kits. These kits will be carried by the handlers to aid us with emergency care for our K-9 partners in the event one would get hurt while doing its job.

Right now, the kits would benefit the Nicholas County Sheriff’s Department, Summersville Police Department, and the Nicholas County Police Canine Association.