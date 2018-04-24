EducationFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Literacy Connections Writing Group Is Looking For Writers
By Daniella HankeyApr 24, 2018, 10:58 am
BECKLEY, WV (WOAY)- Do you enjoy writing? But don’t know how to get involved in a group or even where to turn to?
Well, Literacy Connections Writing Group at Beckley Art Center is seeking writers.
The group writes a variety of short stories, plays, memories, poems and even rants.
If you are interested in joining the group, a meeting will be held on May 1, 2018 at 7p.m. at the Beckley Art Center.
For more information you can contact the Beckley Art Center at BeckleyArtGroup@gmail.com
