List Of Winners Announced For Beckley Chili Night

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Chili night in Beckley was a success!
Here is the list of trophy winners:
Restaurant: 1st Cheers, 2nd Golden Corral, 3rd Texas Steakhouse
Business: 1st WV Eye Consultants, 2nd Jan Care Ambulance, 3rd Mize Law Firm
Organization: 1st Hospice of SWV, 2nd Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 3rd Beckley Regular Baptist Church
Individual: 1st Brandy Toler, 2nd Amanda Upton
Spicy: 1st Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 2nd Jackie Withrow Hospice, 3rd – Lewis Automotive
Specialty/Unique: 1st Roma’s, 2nd Employers Innovative Network, 3rd T & T Country Store
Most Exciting Booth: 1st Mad Hatters Club, 2nd Raleigh County Commission on Aging
Most Attractive Booth; 1st Best Ambulance, 2nd The Resort at Glade Springs
Peoples Choice: 1st Best Ambulance, 2nd Beckley Fire Dept / Beckley Orthodontics; 3rd Tamarack; Honorable Mention TBA
Most Samples Served: Best Ambulance
50 chili vendors served over 70 chilies!