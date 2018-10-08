Search
List Of Winners Announced For Beckley Chili Night
List Of Winners Announced For Beckley Chili Night

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 07, 2018, 23:19 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Chili night in Beckley was a success!

Here is the list of trophy winners:

Restaurant: 1st Cheers, 2nd Golden Corral, 3rd Texas Steakhouse

Business: 1st WV Eye Consultants, 2nd Jan Care Ambulance, 3rd Mize Law Firm

Organization: 1st Hospice of SWV, 2nd Raleigh County Commission on Aging, 3rd Beckley Regular Baptist Church

Individual: 1st Brandy Toler, 2nd Amanda Upton

Spicy: 1st Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center, 2nd Jackie Withrow Hospice, 3rd – Lewis Automotive

Specialty/Unique: 1st Roma’s, 2nd Employers Innovative Network, 3rd T & T Country Store

Most Exciting Booth: 1st Mad Hatters Club, 2nd Raleigh County Commission on Aging

Most Attractive Booth; 1st Best Ambulance, 2nd The Resort at Glade Springs

Peoples Choice: 1st Best Ambulance, 2nd Beckley Fire Dept / Beckley Orthodontics; 3rd Tamarack; Honorable Mention TBA

Most Samples Served: Best Ambulance

50 chili vendors served over 70 chilies!

Tyler Barker

