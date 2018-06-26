Lilly Family Prepares for Annual Reunion

FLAT TOP– Plans are underway for the 89th Lilly Family Reunion.

The Lilly Family Reunion will take place the first weekend in August in Flat Top. They will have different vendors and entertainment during those three days. They will also have a genealogy book about some of their relatives. Lilly’s all across the country will come together along with family and friends to celebrate their family tradition.

Rick Lilly, the entertainment director says this event is not only for the Lilly family but those that know a Lilly family member as well.

“We have a moto, ‘You don’t have to be a Lilly silly to come to the Lilly reunion’. Everybody is welcome. We enjoy meeting a lot of folks there. Some folks are kin to the Lillys and some may not be kin, but they just enjoy being together with the family there.”

Lilly says to find out more information you can log onto their website at lillyreunion.org