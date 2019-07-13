Lillian Faith Bennett ATV Memorial Ride and Auction Raises Money for Ronald McDonald House

GHENT, W.Va (WOAY) – Lillian Faith Bennett was born on July 11, 2016, with a rare genetic disorder called Trisomy. She died five months and 14 days later on Christmas morning. Since then, her grandparents have been organizing an ATV memorial ride and auction in her honor.

“It was a terrible situation so we try to take the terrible situation and turn it into something good, so that way, we can actually help others who are in need,” Lillian’s grandmother and event organizer Lisa Mercado said.

The proceeds from the ride, the auction, and the raffle tickets will go toward a charity that is close to the family’s heart.

“Well, when she was born in Charleston, she had to be taken to the Ronald McDonald house, and she was actually in Columbus so we wanted to keep the money local, so we ended up going with the Charleston Ronald McDonald House,” Mercado said.

Dozens of riders showed up to participate, but for some, like Erica Jones, the cause hit close to home.

“I’m actually here because I’m friends with them, and I actually lost my daughter four years ago and today is her birthday, so I thought this would be a wonderful way to honor my daughter on her birthday and support the life of another beautiful little girl,” Jones said.

Watch the full story above.