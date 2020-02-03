Light earthquake reported in central Virginia

Tyler Barker
LOUISA, Va. (AP) — A small earthquake has been reported in the central part of Virginia.

The Washington Post reports that the quake was felt about 5 a.m. Monday near Louisa. The town is about an hour northwest of Richmond.

The U.S. Geological Survey categorized the quake as “light” and relayed that no damage was reported. The agency said the quake had a magnitude of 2.7.

The epicenter of Monday’s quake was near the area in which a much more powerful quake shook the Washington region in 2011. That quake had a magnitude of 5.8 and had damaged the Washington Monument and the Washington National Cathedral.

