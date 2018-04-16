Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Lifetite Metal Products: Helping To Bring Jobs To Mt. Hope
By Daniella HankeyApr 16, 2018, 19:29 pm
MT. HOPE, WV (WOAY)- A new metal products company called Lifetite recently moved to Mt. Hope and just celebrated their grand opening on Friday.
The company specializes in metal roofing and metal sliding manufacturer and have other locations in West Virginia but mostly cater to Mt. Hope, Beckley, Summerville and Lewisburg.
Since opening in February, nine people have already been hired and Brian Mink, the Plant Manager at Lifetite is looking forward to even more growth for the company.
“We will be growing way more as we will be hiring in between fifteen to twenty folks probably within the next couple of years. We also have ideas with a separate division that handles a completely different job and bringing it into the Mt. Hope area in the future,” said Mink.
Employees in the Mt. Hope location are excited to see the growth and future of the company in years to come.
