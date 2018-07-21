Liberty Dental in Beckley Welcomes the Community

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – More and more new businesses are popping up in southern West Virginia an this time it’s a dentist office located in Beckley.

Located at 102 Beckley Galleria Plaza, Liberty Dental kicked off their grand opening with the City of Beckley by having a ribbon cutting ceremony.

The office offers an on-site lab making your denture process that much easier. Currently they are offering same day denture replacement.

Spokeswoman for the company Samantha Mackey says, their mission is to provide the best quality dentistry in a loving environment and help patients improve their lives

“We come to work here, we love what we do and when you love what you do and do what you love it will reflect to patient care. Patients feel the love when they come in here,” Mackey adds.

The dentistry is excited to be in the Raleigh County community. Currently Liberty dental are accepting new patients.