Liam Lusher Signs With WVU

Matt DigbyBy Apr 03, 2019, 21:30 pm

Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Independence senior Liam Lusher signed a letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to join West Virginia University wrestling as a preferred walk-on.

Lusher, who is considering computer engineering for his major, was part of a Patriot grappling team that won Class AA team state championships from 2016-2018, and finished as runner-up this year. Individually, he has one state championship and two runner-up finishes.

Lusher will once again be teammates with 2017 Independence graduate Noah Adams, who recently competed at the NCAA Wrestling championships in Pittsburgh as a redshirt freshman.

He says deciding where to continue his wrestling career in college was a unique experience, but believes the Mountaineers were a great fit. Lusher is confident that his time with Independence, who regularly competed against out-of-state schools in addition to West Virginia teams, will help him succeed at the college level.

