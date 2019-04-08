Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewisburg’s Historic African-American Cemetery Needs Some Restoration

Tyler BarkerBy Apr 08, 2019, 14:35 pm

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A cemetery originated in the 1800s, and served Lewisburg’s African-American community for many, many years. Later it became an orphan, with ownership and responsibility for upkeep unclear.

A group of citizens is working to restore it to good condition, to honor those who are buried there. A work day is scheduled for Saturday, April 27, from 10 AM to 3 PM

Helpers are needed, to work under the direction of Morgan Bunn, a noted cemetery restoration expert., If you would like to help, please contact Lewisburg City Recorder Shannon Beatty at  sbeatty@lewisburg-wv.com or  (304) 645-2080 , For information on the process, contact   Morgan Bunn at minniefan1@aol.com or 919-410-5818,dead –

This cemetery work day is a chance to honor the dead and perhaps to educate the younger generation on an important but painful part of our heritage.

This project is being assisted by the Preserve WV AmeriCorps Project – local contact Gibbs Kinderman gibbskinderman@gamil.com 304-772-5888

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV.

