Lewisburg’s Annual Shanghai Parade Kicked Off The New Year

Tyler BarkerBy Jan 01, 2019, 16:52 pm

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – In Lewisburg, residents took to the streets for the annual Shanghai parade.

This will mark the first parade of the season for the town. The festive parade has been taking place for nearly 150-years! An anyone can enter, the parade and dress up in their wacky costume and walk with others in this unique parade.

Colorful costumes and their creative participants lined the streets for this fun parade. Most people were telling us it’s a great way to jumpstart the New Year.

“Just celebrating the new year with everybody and getting family outside and starting the year off right,” said Brian DeRouen, Attendee

“It’s New Year’s, and everybody has to have a New Years baby so does the city,” said Matt Peltor, Attendee

Nearly 1000 spectators were on hand.

