Lewisburg’s Annual Chocolate Festival Has Record Year

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The annual Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg raised a record amount of money this year.

Officials with the United Way of Greenbrier Valley says, between tasting ticket sales, T-shirt sales, and generous sponsors, the 2019 Lewisburg Chocolate Festival raised $60,000.

This makes it a record year!

Next year’s Chocolate Festival will be on Saturday, April 11, 2019.