Lewisburg’s Annual Chocolate Festival Has Record Year
By Tyler BarkerApr 15, 2019, 17:51 pm
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The annual Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg raised a record amount of money this year.
Officials with the United Way of Greenbrier Valley says, between tasting ticket sales, T-shirt sales, and generous sponsors, the 2019 Lewisburg Chocolate Festival raised $60,000.
This makes it a record year!
Next year’s Chocolate Festival will be on Saturday, April 11, 2019.
Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com