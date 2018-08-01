Lewisburg Woman Arrested For Destroying A Man’s Property

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A woman was arrested for busting out a man’s vehicle windows and destroying his property.

On Wednesday, August 1, 2018, Lewisburg Police were called to a hope for a destruction of property call. When they arrived the victim told police that Vicky Lynn Scott entered his home without his permission. Scott used blocks of wood to bust out windows, ran over a road sign, destroyed bushes, and put holes in the walls. Scott scratched the man on the face and started acting crazy. When Scott left she ran over a road sign, made donut marks through the entire front yard and went over 3-4 foot bushes.

Police found glass shards on the porch, ax marks to the front door window, ax marks to the refrigerator and multiple places in the drywall.

Police found Scott several hours later at the GoMart in White Sulphur Springs and said she was belligerent and extremely intoxicated.

Scott was charged with destruction of property and burglary.