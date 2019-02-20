Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories
Lewisburg Swears In New Police Chief
By Tyler BarkerFeb 20, 2019, 15:20 pm
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A new police chief was sworn in for the city of Lewisburg.
Chief Chris Teubert took his oath of office during the February 19, 2019, Lewisburg City Council meeting. He replaces former Chief Tim Stover, who retired.
Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester sworn in Teubert.
