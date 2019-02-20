Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News Lewisburg Swears In New Police Chief
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

Lewisburg Swears In New Police Chief

Tyler BarkerBy Feb 20, 2019, 15:20 pm

39
0

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – A new police chief was sworn in for the city of Lewisburg.

Chief Chris Teubert took his oath of office during the February 19, 2019, Lewisburg City Council meeting. He replaces former Chief Tim Stover, who retired.

Lewisburg Mayor John Manchester sworn in Teubert.

Previous PostFirst Round Matchups for Area Wrestlers
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

Advertisement

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

X