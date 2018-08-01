Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Lewisburg Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Break-Ins

Aug 01, 2018

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Lewisburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man.

He is wanted for questioning about some automobile break-ins in the area.

If anyone can identify this person please call the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626.

