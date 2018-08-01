CrimeWatchFeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Lewisburg Police Need Your Help Identifying A Man For Break-Ins
By Tyler BarkerAug 01, 2018, 14:57 pm
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Lewisburg Police Department is asking for your help in identifying a man.
He is wanted for questioning about some automobile break-ins in the area.
If anyone can identify this person please call the Lewisburg Police Department at 304-645-1626.
