Lewisburg Police looking for wanted man

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 19, 2019, 09:21 am

LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Lewisburg Police Department needs your help locating a wanted man.

Lewisburg Police has three active felony warrants for Jason Benjamin Burns. The felonies include entering a building that is not a dwelling, grand larceny and transferring stolen property. Burns is also a wanted fugitive in Virginia.

If anyone has information as to his location please call us at 304-645-1626.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

