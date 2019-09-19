FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
Lewisburg Police looking for wanted man
By Tyler BarkerSep 19, 2019, 09:21 am
LEWISBURG, WV (WOAY) – The Lewisburg Police Department needs your help locating a wanted man.
Lewisburg Police has three active felony warrants for Jason Benjamin Burns. The felonies include entering a building that is not a dwelling, grand larceny and transferring stolen property. Burns is also a wanted fugitive in Virginia.
If anyone has information as to his location please call us at 304-645-1626.
